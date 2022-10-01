Mdex Market Capitalization Tops $24.55 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $24.55 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

