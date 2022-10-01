MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9,063.00

MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, MegaCryptoPolis has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. MegaCryptoPolis has a market capitalization of $932,078.08 and $9,063.00 worth of MegaCryptoPolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MegaCryptoPolis coin can now be bought for $4.05 or 0.00020968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MegaCryptoPolis Coin Profile

MegaCryptoPolis was first traded on September 2nd, 2016. MegaCryptoPolis’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,174 coins. The official website for MegaCryptoPolis is mcp3d.com. MegaCryptoPolis’ official Twitter account is @megacryptopolis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MegaCryptoPolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each MEGA coin is a Counterparty asset secured with the Bitcoin blockchain and will initially be redeemable for 1 million FLASH coins. FLASH coins are given free to end users and used for advertising and incentive marketing, using a private high performance blockchain. There are 900 billion FLASH coins authorized, but only 300,000 MEGA coins authorized. MEGA coins are scarce and can be used by advertisers and online marketers to purchase FLASH coins in volume for campaigns. End users will also need MEGA coins to redeem their FLASH for BTC via an in-wallet exchange, where available. FLASH is a blockchain based platform that enables users and developers to leverage this powerful technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. As easy to use as webmail, FLASH is a great way to introduce your friends to crypto-coins and to build in rewards to your web pages and services. “

