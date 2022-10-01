Metacoin (METAC) Price Down 20.1% This Week

Metacoin (METAC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $44.85 million and $11,271.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metacoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metacoin was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 638,812,500 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “METACOIN is a project that focuses on expanding the Ecosystem by solving and improving problems that traditional cryptocurrency cannot overcome. The Hyperledger is a private blockchain that is central to the IBM and Linux foundation. Hyperledger is blockchain solutions developed by global IT companies and investment banks. Thus, it combines greater general-purpose and reliability than a blockchain developed by a single individual company. The official Metacoin ticker is “MTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “METAC” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

