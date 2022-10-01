Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.0320 on Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $44,493.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,782,169 coins and its circulating supply is 80,782,072 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

