MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $0.84 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $326.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00004362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,307.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00277089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00142843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.53 or 0.00774451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00611542 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,867,130 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

