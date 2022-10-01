Mineral Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (MNR)

Mineral (MNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Mineral has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Mineral coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Mineral has a market capitalization of $579,685.00 and approximately $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mineral Coin Profile

Mineral’s launch date was November 13th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second.It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games.”

