Minter HUB (HUB) Price Reaches $15.79 on Exchanges

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One Minter HUB coin can currently be purchased for about $15.79 or 0.00081845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter HUB has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,292.40 or 1.00026964 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065270 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065268 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00083017 BTC.

Minter HUB Coin Profile

Minter HUB (CRYPTO:HUB) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

