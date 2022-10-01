MobiFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $413,721.00 (MoFi)

MobiFi (MoFi) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. MobiFi has a market capitalization of $413,721.00 and $10,115.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MobiFi has traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MobiFi was first traded on April 6th, 2021. MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobiFi’s official website is mobifi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiFi is a financial orchestrator for Mobility as a Service (MaaS). It provides a transparent platform with a tokenized payment system to connect mobility service providers and users. Its DeFi bridge makes it possible to turn unused credit into a yield engine.The MoFi token uses Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, and it is the primary utility token to be used in exchange for SMiles, i.e., mobility services. When a user exchanges a MoFi token for SMiles, the MoFi will be burned. In this way, the MoFi token is deflationary, and over time, the total volume will be reduced. This mechanism of limited supply and ever reducing volume is intended to increase the value of the MoFi token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

