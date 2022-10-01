MocktailSwap Hits One Day Volume of $34,981.00 (MOK)

MocktailSwap (MOK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. MocktailSwap has a market cap of $18,315.00 and approximately $34,981.00 worth of MocktailSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MocktailSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MocktailSwap has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004625 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.89 or 0.01633097 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035024 BTC.

MocktailSwap Profile

MocktailSwap (CRYPTO:MOK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. MocktailSwap’s total supply is 30,525,769 coins. The Reddit community for MocktailSwap is https://reddit.com/r/MocktailSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MocktailSwap’s official website is mocktailswap.finance. MocktailSwap’s official Twitter account is @MocktailSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MocktailSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MocktailSwap Finance is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation.Mocktail Token is a semi-fungible token on Binance Smart Chain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MocktailSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MocktailSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MocktailSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

