Modex (MODEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

Modex (MODEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. Modex has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Modex has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Modex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,292.40 or 1.00026964 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065270 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065268 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00083017 BTC.

Modex Profile

Modex (MODEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.