Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Price Target Cut to C$0.15

Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Laurentian from C$0.90 to C$0.15 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBAR. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Monarch Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Mining from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Monarch Mining Price Performance

GBAR stock opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. Monarch Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$7.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

