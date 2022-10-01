Moon Nation Game (MNG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.61 Million

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Moon Nation Game coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Moon Nation Game has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $403,940.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moon Nation Game has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Moon Nation Game

Moon Nation Game’s launch date was May 1st, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 315,746,328 coins. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moon Nation Game is moonnation.org.

Moon Nation Game Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Next Generation Crypto-Powered Space Game Built on Binance Smart Chain. MNB is bridging gap of crypto and games.By Connecting the wallet you can view your $MNG balance on the Platform. You can Exchange your $MNG token to the local currency of MNB and can use that. Purchase Games, Spent point to play games on hourly basis, Exchange in-game Currency and more$MNG’s transaction fees will play a key role in its success and longevity. These fees are used to create price stability, steady deflation, and rewards for token holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Nation Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Nation Game should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moon Nation Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

