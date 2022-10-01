MoonBear.finance Price Tops $0.0000 (MBF)

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One MoonBear.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MoonBear.finance has a market cap of $252,315.00 and $13,215.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MoonBear.finance has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MoonBear.finance Profile

MoonBear.finance was first traded on July 29th, 2021. MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 985,604,343,710 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance. The official website for MoonBear.finance is moonbear.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBear Finance (MBF) is a community-driven, fair launched, decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency token with supercharged tokenomics. Whenever there is a sale of $MBF token, 2% of the amount is put towards future buyback transactions.As a MoonBear ($MBF) token holder, users will be supporting its ability to raise funds for the Moon bear cause. From every sale transaction, 2% of the transaction amount will be deducted as a fee and donated towards initiatives to help save and repopulate the moon bear species and other endangered wildlife.”

