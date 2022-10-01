MoonEdge Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $434,107.13 (MOONED)

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One MoonEdge coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonEdge has a total market capitalization of $434,107.13 and approximately $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

