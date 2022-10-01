Moonpot (POTS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12,087.00

Moonpot (POTS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. Moonpot has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $12,087.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonpot has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Moonpot coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moonpot

Moonpot’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Moonpot is play.moonpot.com/#. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonpot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonpot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

