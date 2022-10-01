Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $83,091.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00013004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Moss Carbon Credit

Moss Carbon Credit was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s total supply is 2,831,172 coins. Moss Carbon Credit’s official website is moss.earth. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Carbon Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moss Carbon Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

