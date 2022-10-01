Nash (NEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,907.00

Nash (NEX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Nash has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. Nash has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $4,907.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nash Coin Profile

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,448,244 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

