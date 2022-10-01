National Bank Financial Weighs in on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2024 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$156.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.86.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

BYD stock opened at C$173.95 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$177.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$159.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.