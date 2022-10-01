Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Natus Vincere Fan Token has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One Natus Vincere Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Natus Vincere Fan Token has a market cap of $530,903.53 and approximately $71,694.00 worth of Natus Vincere Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,247.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064913 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00065081 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00083002 BTC.

About Natus Vincere Fan Token

Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) is a coin. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,066 coins. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Natus Vincere Fan Token

