NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $2.84 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.56 or 0.00018410 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $272.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00088879 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00066388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007869 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,479,945 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Block Explorer “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

