Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Neogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Neogen Stock Performance

Neogen stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. Neogen has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,763,000 after acquiring an additional 38,819 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Neogen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Neogen by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,100 shares of company stock valued at $923,758 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

