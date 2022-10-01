Netbox Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $150,637.16 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 91.3% higher against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $150,637.16 and $233.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal.

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

