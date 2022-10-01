Neumark Price Up 99.5% This Week (NEU)

Neumark (NEU) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Neumark has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $14,697.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neumark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 99.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Neumark launched on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 63,749,532 coins. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neufund is a fundraising platform for startups and existing businesses. Startups/existing businesses will be able to present their projects in the platform for which they want to receive a venture capital. When accepted in the platform, an ETO (Equity Token Offering) takes place and users can decide either to invest in it or not.Neumark is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It will allow users to invest in the listed companies in the platform and benefit as shareholders. Furthermore, it gives users rights to platform fees (for example, the fee charged to the companies for the ETO) and rights to participate in the platform portfolio.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

