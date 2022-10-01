NitroEX Price Hits $0.0002 (NTX)

NitroEX (NTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. NitroEX has a market cap of $612,530.89 and approximately $29,105.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NitroEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NitroEX has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NitroEX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NitroEX Coin Profile

NitroEX’s genesis date was April 12th, 2020. NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NitroEX is www.nitroex.io.

NitroEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NitroEx Exchange aims to offer a unique interface with real-time order books, charting tools, trading history, and a simple ordering process, so users can buy/sell easily. NTX is a token that offers its users extra privileges, increased limits, and earnings.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NitroEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NitroEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NitroEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NitroEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NitroEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.