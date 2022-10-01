NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NWE opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 569,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 20.8% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 205,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

