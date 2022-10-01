OBORTECH (OBOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.99 Million

OBORTECH (OBOT) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, OBORTECH has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OBORTECH has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $16,480.00 worth of OBORTECH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OBORTECH coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OBORTECH

OBORTECH launched on February 26th, 2021. OBORTECH’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. OBORTECH’s official Twitter account is @OBORTECHhub and its Facebook page is accessible here. OBORTECH’s official website is www.obortech.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OBORTECH (the Smart Hub) is a digital ecosystem for all actors in the supply chain, in which they can remotely collaborate in a decentralized blockchain network via a single platform. Based on the blockchain-based trusted network established among the Smart Hub participants, the marketplace ecosystem will enable the verification and scoring of stakeholders in the supply chain without the need for third-party credentials. Moreover, the marketplace is a blockchain-based decentralized ecosystem that enables buying, selling and exchanging of services without the need for intermediaries among the users.”

