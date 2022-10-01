Occam.Fi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.33 Million (OCC)

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Occam.Fi has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $28,170.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Occam.Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Occam.Fi has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Occam.Fi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Universe (SFU) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Occam.Fi Profile

OCC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Occam.Fi is https://reddit.com/r/OccamFi.

Buying and Selling Occam.Fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Occam.fi is a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for Cardano. Designed to deliver market-leading launchpad capabilities, DEX tools, and liquidity pools. The first component of Occam.fi’s ecosystem is its decentralised funding platform, or launchpad, called OccamRazer. Through this launchpad, the next generation of disruptive Cardano applications can undertake significant capital raises through OccamRazer's IDO capabilities. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Occam.Fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Occam.Fi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Occam.Fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Occam.Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Occam.Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.