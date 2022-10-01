Offshift Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $72,851.00 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $2.61 million and $72,851.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00781272 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

