Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. Analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,203,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after buying an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olaplex by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after buying an additional 1,597,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

