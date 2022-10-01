Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Display in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

OLED has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.30.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $94.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display has a one year low of $94.12 and a one year high of $188.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.72.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Universal Display by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

