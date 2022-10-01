Oppenheimer Weighs in on Genius Sports Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Genius Sports in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Genius Sports Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE GENI opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
