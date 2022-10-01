Orakuru (ORK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8,124.71

Orakuru (ORK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Orakuru has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. One Orakuru coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orakuru has a total market cap of $8,124.71 and approximately $11,131.00 worth of Orakuru was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Orakuru’s total supply is 45,809,095 coins and its circulating supply is 8,287,036 coins. Orakuru’s official Twitter account is @Orakuru_ork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

