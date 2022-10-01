Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OESX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.62.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
