Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OESX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 23.6% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 292,333 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at about $644,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,158,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 219,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 187,470 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

