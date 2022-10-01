Pandora A/S to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pandora A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pandora A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pandora A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $812.50.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

