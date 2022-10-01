Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Buys £18,530.71 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 4,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 407 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £18,530.71 ($22,390.90).

Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 394.80 ($4.77) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 518.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 500.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83. The stock has a market cap of £947.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.15. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 375.80 ($4.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 619 ($7.48).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

Featured Articles

