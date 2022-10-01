Pastel (PSL) Trading Up 137.2% Over Last Week

Pastel (PSL) traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Pastel has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pastel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pastel has traded 137.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pastel

The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pastel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pastel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pastel using one of the exchanges listed above.

