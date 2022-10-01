PayAccept (PAYT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18,304.00

PayAccept (PAYT) traded up 170.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, PayAccept has traded 109.7% higher against the dollar. PayAccept has a market cap of $429,150.00 and approximately $18,304.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayAccept coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About PayAccept

PayAccept’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 14,318,367 coins. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net.

Buying and Selling PayAccept

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

