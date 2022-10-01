Paybswap Price Reaches $0.0003 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Paybswap has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Paybswap has a total market cap of $50,785.02 and approximately $26.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003625 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010941 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Paybswap
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Paybswap Coin Trading
