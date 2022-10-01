PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Stock Performance

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.