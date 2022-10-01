Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the coal producer will post earnings of $6.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BTU has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth $5,865,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,469 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at about $921,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

