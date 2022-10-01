peachfolio (PCHF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,109.00

peachfolio (PCHF) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. peachfolio has a market capitalization of $363,812.79 and approximately $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One peachfolio coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, peachfolio has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003367 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010838 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
peachfolio Profile
peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio.
Buying and Selling peachfolio
