Peercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $15.75 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $15.75 million and $5,469.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002936 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin Profile

PPC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,785,966 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism.”

