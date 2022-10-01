Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $92,481.63 and approximately $106.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00685441 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007881 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 15,501,873 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

