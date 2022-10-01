Pinkslip Finance Price Tops $0.0051 (PSLIP)

Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Pinkslip Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Pinkslip Finance has a total market cap of $112,687.00 and $58,391.00 worth of Pinkslip Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkslip Finance has traded down 49.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pinkslip Finance

Pinkslip Finance launched on August 17th, 2021. Pinkslip Finance’s total supply is 22,760,032 coins. The official website for Pinkslip Finance is pinkslip.finance. Pinkslip Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkslip Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinkslip Finance aims to be a complete metaverse with key decentralized finance components. The core elements allow users at any level to earn passive income whilst providing a gaming component for the experience to be friendly. The ethos has been inspired by multiple drag racing movies and games. The term Pinkslip stands for the slang of an official title certificate to a vehicle, because in some states the document is or was pink. This is the source of the phrase “racing for pinks,” when the winner of a car race wins ownership of the loser's car. The second part of the project name is Finance, which ties to the decentralized ecosystem the platform will have.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkslip Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkslip Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkslip Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

