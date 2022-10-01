PlatON Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. PlatON has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $806,601.00 worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlatON has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.87 or 0.99944055 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064667 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00065504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082801 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,463,179 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

