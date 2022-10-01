PolkaCipher Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $25,854.11 (CPHR)

PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded 177.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One PolkaCipher coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaCipher has traded 86.3% lower against the dollar. PolkaCipher has a market capitalization of $25,854.11 and approximately $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010937 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
PolkaCipher Profile
PolkaCipher’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,760,000 coins. PolkaCipher’s official Twitter account is @polkacipher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PolkaCipher
