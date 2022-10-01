Polkacity (POLC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $384,053.00

Polkacity (POLC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Polkacity has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkacity has a total market capitalization of $266,309.71 and $384,053.00 worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkacity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,304.29 or 0.99990303 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064905 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00065113 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082757 BTC.

Polkacity Profile

Polkacity is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.