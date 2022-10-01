Polkaswap (PSWAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,241.00

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Polkaswap has a total market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $19,241.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkaswap has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkaswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polkaswap

Polkaswap’s launch date was May 13th, 2021. Polkaswap’s total supply is 236,479,758 coins. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkaswap is https://reddit.com/r/Polkaswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkaswap’s official website is polkaswap.io/#/swap.

Buying and Selling Polkaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkaswap is a liquidity aggregator cross-chain AMM DEX designed uniquely for the Polkadot ecosystem and hosted on the SORA 2.0 network. Near boundless liquidity through one of a kind Aggregate Liquidity Technology (ALT) with the security and convenience of a DEX.”

