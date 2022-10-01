Polybius One Day Volume Reaches $15,280.00 (PLBT)

Polybius (PLBT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $15,280.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polybius has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polybius coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius’ genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polybius

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts.In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders.”

