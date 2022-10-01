PooCoin (POOCOIN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.49 Million

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, PooCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One PooCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PooCoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PooCoin Coin Profile

PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. The Reddit community for PooCoin is https://reddit.com/r/PooCoin. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PooCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PooCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PooCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PooCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

